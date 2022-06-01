Hide
Allies US-Colombia Book

June 1, 2022 • 3:00 pm ET

Agenda | Allies: Twenty-seven bold ideas to reimagine the US-Colombia relationship

By Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center

Agenda

Please note that all times are Eastern Time (ET).

7:30 p.m.

Program begins

Welcome remarks: Importance of Colombia as a global ally

Fred Kempe, President and CEO, Atlantic Council

7:30 – 7:35 p.m.
7:35 – 7:40 p.m.

Special remarks: 200 years of US-Colombia relations

H.E. Juan Carlos Pinzón, Ambassador of Colombia to the United States, Republic of Colombia

Discussion with book authors

Min. Carolina Barco, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Colombia; Former Ambassador of Colombia to the United States; Member, US-Colombia Task Force, Atlantic Council

Juan Gonzalez, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere, US National Security Council

Min. María Claudia Lacouture, Executive Director, Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce; President, Alianza de Asociaciones y Gremios; Former Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Republic of Colombia; Member, US-Colombia Task Force, Atlantic Council

Amb. Kevin Whitaker, Former US Ambassador to Colombia; Non-resident Senior Fellow, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Atlantic Council

MODERATORS:
Jason Marczak, Senior Director, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Atlantic Council
Cynthia J. Arnson, Distinguished Fellow, Latin American Program, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars

7:40 – 8:10 p.m.
8:10 – 8:40 p.m.

Video – Book preview

INTRODUCED BY: Camila Hernández, Associate Director, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Atlantic Council

Essay excerpt reading – STEM and the arts

Leila Cobo, Vice President, Latin Industry Lead, Billboard

8:14 – 8:18 p.m.
8:18 – 8:25 p.m.

Keynote remarks

H.E. Marta Lucía Ramírez, Vice President; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Colombia

INTRODUCED BY: Adrienne Arsht, Executive Vice Chair; Founder, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center and Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, Atlantic Council

Closing remarks

Amb. Mark A. Green, President and CEO, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars; Former Administrator, US Agency for International Development (USAID); Former US Ambassador to Tanzania

8:25 – 8:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m.

Program ends

