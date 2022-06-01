June 1, 2022 • 3:00 pm ET
Agenda | Allies: Twenty-seven bold ideas to reimagine the US-Colombia relationship
Agenda
Please note that all times are Eastern Time (ET).
Program begins
Welcome remarks: Importance of Colombia as a global ally
Fred Kempe, President and CEO, Atlantic Council
Special remarks: 200 years of US-Colombia relations
H.E. Juan Carlos Pinzón, Ambassador of Colombia to the United States, Republic of Colombia
Discussion with book authors
Min. Carolina Barco, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Colombia; Former Ambassador of Colombia to the United States; Member, US-Colombia Task Force, Atlantic Council
Juan Gonzalez, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for the Western Hemisphere, US National Security Council
Min. María Claudia Lacouture, Executive Director, Colombian-American Chamber of Commerce; President, Alianza de Asociaciones y Gremios; Former Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Republic of Colombia; Member, US-Colombia Task Force, Atlantic Council
Amb. Kevin Whitaker, Former US Ambassador to Colombia; Non-resident Senior Fellow, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Atlantic Council
MODERATORS:
Jason Marczak, Senior Director, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Atlantic Council
Cynthia J. Arnson, Distinguished Fellow, Latin American Program, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars
Video – Book preview
INTRODUCED BY: Camila Hernández, Associate Director, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Atlantic Council
Essay excerpt reading – STEM and the arts
Leila Cobo, Vice President, Latin Industry Lead, Billboard
Keynote remarks
H.E. Marta Lucía Ramírez, Vice President; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Colombia
INTRODUCED BY: Adrienne Arsht, Executive Vice Chair; Founder, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center and Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, Atlantic Council
Closing remarks
Amb. Mark A. Green, President and CEO, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars; Former Administrator, US Agency for International Development (USAID); Former US Ambassador to Tanzania