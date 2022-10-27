IN THIS EPISODE

How does Europe view China in the wake of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party? Are European countries reevaluating their relationships with China? How is the conversation evolving in countries like Germany which is reckoning with the consequences of its dependence on Russia? What will Europe’s political and business relationship with China be in the future?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Europe Center Acting Director Jörn Fleck sits down in-person with Reinhard Bütikofer, Member of the European Parliament and Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the People’s Republic of China, to discuss Europe’s and Germany’s China policy in the medium to long term.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

Related Experts: Jörn Fleck