IN THIS EPISODE

On July 7, French voters headed to the polls in the second round of the French elections. The results showed the left and green party alliance winning the most votes, Macron’s Ensemble Party coming in second, and Le Pen’s far-right National Rally coming in a surprise third. No election contender was able to win a clear-cut majority, however. What does the result of the election mean for the political landscape in France and the ability of President Macron to govern?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Jörn Fleck sits down with Amb. Gérard Araud, Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, to unpack the implications of the French election results and the emerging power struggles in French politics.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

Explore the #ATLANTICDEBRIEF series
SUBSCRIBE TO #atlanticdebrief
listen to #ATLANTICDEBRIEF as a podcast

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Staff

Jörn Fleck

Senior Director

Europe Center Transform Europe Initiative

Digital Policy Economy & Business

Related Experts: Jörn Fleck

Elections Europe & Eurasia France Politics & Diplomacy