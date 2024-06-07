IN THIS EPISODE

Between June 6 and 9, EU voters head to the polls to elect 720 members of the European parliament, who will play a key role in shaping the EU’s politics and policies for the next five years. What are the key issues driving voters in these European elections? What parties are expected to make the most gains and losses? And how will Europe’s far-right parties perform? How might the results of these elections impact the future of the EU’s policymaking agenda?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Ilva Tare sits down with Dave Keating, Brussels correspondent with France 24, to preview the outcome of the European parliament elections and discuss potential implications.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

