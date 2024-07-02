IN THIS EPISODE

On July 4, Britons head to the polls to elect a new parliament. If the polls are correct, this election could bring an end to 14 consecutive years of Conservative Party rule. The Labour Party is expected to win big, and the Liberal Democrats and Green Party are expected to make electoral gains. What is behind these electoral dynamics and trends? What are the key issues driving voter sentiment? What is the future of the UK’s right-wing politics?

Jörn Fleck sits down Ed Owen, founder of the Power Test podcast and senior communications and strategy advisor to several members of the Labor Shadow Cabinet, to preview the election and discuss implications for UK politics, policymaking and transatlantic cooperation.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

