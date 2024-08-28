IN THIS EPISODE

What can we expect from a potential Harris presidency when it comes to transatlantic relations? Would a Harris administration take a similar Atlanticist approach to US foreign policy as the Biden administration? And in what ways would a Harris administration differ from the Biden administration on transatlantic issues? How would a Harris administration approach balancing support for NATO with a need for Europe to take a more active role in transatlantic security?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Rachel Rizzo sits down with Ed Owen, Founder of the Power Test podcast, to discuss his impressions from the Democratic National Convention and implications of a potential Harris presidency on transatlantic relations.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

