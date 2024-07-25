IN THIS EPISODE

On July 18, former US President Donald Trump accepted his party’s nomination as the Republican presidential nominee for the November election together with his running mate, J.D. Vance. Both politicians share an isolationist vision for US foreign policy that could have serious implications for European security.

What might a potential Republican presidency mean for Europe, especially regarding support for Ukraine? Which lessons might China take from a weakened transatlantic security partnership? Should Europeans be more prepared for a potential second term of former president Trump?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Rachel Rizzo sits down with Nico Lange, Senior Fellow at the Munich Security Conference and the Center for European Policy Analysis, to discuss his impressions from the Republican National Convention and implications of a potential Trump presidency on European security.

ABOUT #ATLANTICDEBRIEF

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Related Experts: Rachel Rizzo