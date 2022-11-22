IN THIS EPISODE

What are the driving forces pushing cooperation in transatlantic trade and tech, and what are the issues pulling cooperation further apart? What can we expect from the upcoming third meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC) in December? Established to support greater coordination of approaches in the global trade and technology space, will the TTC translate coordination into action? What will the impact of trade irritants and accusations of protectionism from both Brussels and Washington be on cooperation in the digital space? What role does European digital sovereignty play in this dynamic? What is the view of digital sovereignty in EU member states?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Europe Center Senior Director Jörn Fleck sits down with Tyson Barker, Head of the Technology and Foreign Policy Program at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), and Kenneth Propp a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center to discuss all things transatlantic trade and tech, European digital sovereignty, and its impacts for transatlantic cooperation.

You can watch #AtlanticDebrief on YouTube and as a podcast.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

Related Experts: Jörn Fleck, Tyson Barker, and Kenneth Propp