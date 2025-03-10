IN THIS EPISODE

Germany headed to the polls on Sunday, February 23 for a federal election. Germany’s early election, after the former ruling coalition government collapsed in November 2024, comes at a critical time for Germany, Europe, and the transatlantic relationship. The next German government will have much to content with, including with shifting dynamics inside Germany, including the rise of the far-right AfD, and growing concerns over the durability of the United States’ commitment to Europe’s security. What are the key details to look for in the election? What are the challenges the next government will have to contend with?

On this edition of #AtlanticDebrief, Jorn Fleck, Senior Director of the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center speaks with Rachel Rizzo about the German federal election and German politics.

