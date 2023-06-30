IN THIS EPISODE

What were the main outcomes from the recent European Council summit? Why are European Council summits important? How did EU leaders come together to address the latest European issues from Russia’s war in Ukraine, de-risking from China, and migration?

On this episode of #AtlanticDebrief, Ben Judah sits down with Dave Keating, Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and France 24 Brussels correspondent, to discuss the developments from the summit and the main political debates.

MEET THE #ATLANTICDEBRIEF HOST

