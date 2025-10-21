IN THIS EPISODE

Finance ministers and central bank governors from around the globe descended on Washington, DC for the World Bank/IMF 2025 Annual meetings last week. This year’s Annual meetings touched upon everything from debt and development to trade, monetary policy, artificial intelligence, and geopolitical risk. What was markedly missing from many of the discussions was the importance of health and innovation, which promises both economic and societal benefits.

In this episode of the #AtlanticDebrief, Jörn Fleck sits down with Michael Oberreiter, Head of External Affairs International at Roche, to discuss why heath should be part of the broader global economic agenda.

