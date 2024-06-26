IN THIS EPISODE

Do Balkan nationalist chants at EURO 2024 fuel ethnic tensions? Football and politics are deeply intertwined, especially in the Balkans, where the mix can be volatile. At the UEFA Euro Cup in Germany this year, nationalistic chants and provocative acts highlighted the ongoing tensions among Balkan nations. Serbia, Albania, and Croatia clashed not only in the stadiums but also in a display of ethnic rivalries.



In this episode Ilva Tare is joined by Florian Bieber, a renowned historian and professor at the University of Graz, specializing in inter-ethnic relations and nationalism in the Balkans. They discuss the complex role of football as both a catalyst for rivalry and a potential bridge for unity in the region.



How does football act as a double-edged sword, fueling both rivalry and potentially fostering unity in the Balkans?



How do nationalistic rhetoric and historical narratives shape the current tensions?



Can the younger generations break the cycle of resentment, or are they destined to inherit past grievances? What role can they play in reconciliation?



Given the political landscape, is peace in the Balkans a realistic goal? What concrete steps can governments and the international community take to foster stability?



Join #BalkansDebrief for a thought-provoking discussion on the dynamics of football, nationalism, and the quest for peace and reconciliation in the Balkans.

