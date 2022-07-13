IN THIS EPISODE

How can the West support the Balkans to shape their European future?

Russia’s war in Ukraine has caused a tectonic shift in Europe and its periphery. It is time for decisive action from EU leaders to engage strategically in the Western Balkans. Ilva Tare interviews Damon Wilson, President and CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy, on the opportunity for Western support in the region.

Can the United States engage more actively in the region? What role can the United States play in encouraging reforms in the Western Balkans? How can the next generation of young politicians and entrepreneurs committed to democratic values in the region be supported and encouraged by EU and US partners?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

