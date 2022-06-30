IN THIS EPISODE

The impact of the European Council’s decision on the Western Balkans

What will happen in the Western Balkans following the European Council’s decision?

As Balkan leaders expressed their frustration with the enlargement impasse, they emphasized the importance of strengthening regional cooperation. Ilva Tare, Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, speaks with Maja Piscevic and Damir Marusic, Senior Fellows at the Europe Center with firsthand knowledge of the situation in the region.

Will the path forward for the six Balkan countries towards EU integration be via the Berlin Process 2.0 or the Open Balkan initiative? Can the concept of a European Geopolitical Community help to advance enlargement? If so, how?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

