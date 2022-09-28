IN THIS EPISODE

What are the four most likely scenarios for Kosovo-Serbia relations by 2027? A debrief with Milica Andric Rakic and Agon Maliqi.

After a decade of attempts to reach an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia, the EU and the US appear to have joined forces to find solutions for a long-lasting deal for the future of both countries. Thirteen policy experts from Serbia and Pristina authored a document proposing four likely scenarios.

Two political analysts who took part in the working group “Kosovo and Serbia by 2027” are interviewed by Ilva Tare in this edition of #BalkansDebrief.

Should we expect Prime Minister Kurti to settle for anything less than a full recognition of Kosovo? Will President Vucic give up the claim that Kosovo is Serbia? Can the West still act as a guarantor of a final deal between the two?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

