After four and a half months of negotiations, a new pro-EU government led by the “Europe Now” leader, Milojko Spajic, was voted in by Parliament. The government includes a coalition of pro-European and pro-Serbian parties. In reaction to the appointment of Andrija Mandic, head of a pro-Serb and pro-Russia alliance called “For a Better Montenegro,” protests emerged in Podgorica.

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, speaks to political analyst and the director of the Institute for SocioPolitical Research – Analitico, Ana Nenezic.

How will the new government be able to reconcile the presence of pro-Russian figures in the government with their pro-EU goals? Will this be a stable government? What does the new government composition mean for Russia and Serbia in the NATO member country?

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council's Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region's people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

