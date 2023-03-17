IN THIS EPISODE

Mediated by the European Union and supported by the United States, the Ohrid summit between Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić is a historic opportunity to resolve a long-standing dispute between Serbia and Kosovo and accelerate the Euro-Atlantic integration process for both countries.

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare is joined by Jovana Radosavljevic, Executive Director of the New Social Initiative based in Mitrovica, in the north of Kosovo, and Visar Ymeri, Executive Director of the Institute for Social Policy “Musine Kokalari,” to discuss the challenges of implementing a proposed agreement for normalizing relations between Kosovo and Serbia and the expectations for the upcoming Ohrid Summit on March 19.

Why is a deal on normalizaiton of relations between Belgrade and Pristina important for the future of citizens in both countries? How should the Association of Majority-Serb Municipalities (ASM) in Kosovo function? What will the successful implementation of an agreement mean for Kosovo, Kosovo Serbs, and Serbia? How should the everyday needs of citizens be prioritized in the implementation process?

