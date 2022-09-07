IN THIS EPISODE

What is the outlook for normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia? A Debrief with Ambassador Christopher Hill

Another crisis between Kosovo and Serbia was averted following close involvement of the EU and the US officials in facilitating reciprocal recognition of ID cards. Conversation now moves forward under the auspices of the EU-facilitated Dialogue.

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare speaks to the US Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill, about Serbia’s EU path, issues affecting the EU-facilitated dialogue, Serbia’s choice between the West and the East & the US support for the Open Balkan initiative.

Will the United States push Serbia to fully align with the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy, and in particular, its stance on Ukraine? What is the sentiment in Belgrade about the recognition of Kosovo’s independence? How can the Open Balkan initiative facilitate regional cooperation and attract those skeptical countries in the regions to join?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

