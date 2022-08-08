IN THIS EPISODE

Why did the proposed amendment of the electoral law in Bosnia set off protests and heated political rhetoric?

With general elections set to take place in October, the Bosnian political spectrum still has to reach an agreement to revise the electoral law. Why did the Office of High Representative’s proposed changes to the electoral law start protests in Sarajevo?

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare speaks to Adnan Huskic, President of the Center for Election Studies, who says that implementing changes to the election law so late in the game would be a mistake, as the campaign has already started.

Is Bosnia facing a crisis again? Will the EUFOR mandate be extended in November? Are the US and the UK sanctions against Bosnian officials having an effect?

