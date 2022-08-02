IN THIS EPISODE

What happened on the border between Kosovo and Serbia?

Another escalation of tensions on the border between Kosovo and Serbia raised concerns in Europe and in the US about a potential spillover to the rest of the Balkans.

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare speaks to Petrit Selimi, Former Foreign Minister of Kosovo, who says that the crisis has not been averted but only postponed for a month.

Will the involvement of EU Commission Vice President Borrell ensure continued dialogue between President Vucic and Prime Minister Kurti? Has Russian support for Serbia made the dialogue more difficult? How can regional cooperation in the Western Balkans be unlocked?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

Related Experts: Ilva Tare