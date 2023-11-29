IN THIS EPISODE

In a groundbreaking agreement, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Albanian counterpart Edi Rama have agreed to establish a migrant processing center in Albania. The center will be funded by Italy and operate under Italian jurisdiction.

This unprecedented move, with funding from Italy and operation under Italian jurisdiction, has sparked a heated debate, raising concerns about its adherence to international and European legal frameworks governing asylum rights. While the European Commission has maintained that the deal does not contravene EU asylum law, human rights groups remain wary of its potential impact on the rights of migrants.

Nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare speaks to Nathalie Tocci, Director of the Instituto Affari Internazionali in Italy, about the political and social implications of this agreement.

Will this deal set a precedent for other EU member states to outsource their asylum processing to non-EU countries or aspiring EU candidates? What are the primary concerns surrounding the effective implementation of the agreement? And could this approach serve as a potential solution to the escalating migration flows reaching EU shores?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

Europe Center The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Explore the program

Related Experts: Ilva Tare