Will Kosovo and Serbia make the needed concessions towards normalization?

After the recent escalation of tensions in northern Kosovo, Senator Murphy played a crucial role in urging for de-escalation between Kosovo and Serbia. Thanks to broad bipartisan support in the US Senate, both Serbia and Kosovo were called upon to address the fragile security situation in the north and resume the normalization dialogue facilitated by the EU and supported by the United States.



Nonresident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare speaks to Hon. Chris Murphy, United States Senator (D-CT), to discuss his recent trip to the region, the messages he delivered to the leaders in Pristina and Belgrade, and the concessions that Kosovo and Serbia should make in order to progress on their respective paths.



How does he view Kosovo’s concerns about an unbalanced response by the US and the EU, placing the main responsibility on Kosovo for the crisis in the north? What role could the Association of the Serb Majority Municipalities play in achieving a meaningful resolution? How do the protests in Belgrade and the recent reports on his connections with organized hooligans affect the credibility of Serbia’s President Vučić?

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Europe Center Providing expertise and building communities to promote transatlantic leadership and a strong Europe in turbulent times. The Europe Center promotes the transatlantic leadership and strategies required to ensure a strong Europe. Explore the program

