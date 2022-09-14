IN THIS EPISODE

Will Montenegro hold a general election or find a new majority? A Debrief with Zeljko Pantelic

What is the likelihood that a new government will be formed in Montenegro following the vote of no-confidence? Why did Prime Minister Abazovic lose the parliamentary support? Did President of Montenegro Milo Djukanovic play a role in the country’s recent political unrest?

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare speaks with Zeljko Pantelic, a Montenegrin foreign policy expert about the current political developments in Montenegro, country’s EU path, and the Open Balkan Initiative.

Can the EU’s negotiations be completed by 2025? Is there political will to fight organized crime and corruption? Is Russia a destabilizing force in Montenegro?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

