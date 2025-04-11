IN THIS EPISODE

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare, Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, explores Bosnia and Herzegovina’s fragile political landscape, as the country nears the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Agreement. With separatist pressures rising and youth fleeing the country, is silent abandonment more dangerous than loud secession?

Joined by Adnan Ćerimagić, Senior Analyst for the Western Balkans at the European Stability Initiative based in Berlin, the conversation delves into:

• The implications of Milorad Dodik’s conviction and continued political activity;

• The EU’s and NATO’s stances on Bosnia’s sovereignty and why EUFOR will not get involved in a potential arrest of Dodik;

• Legal actions against Republika Srpska leadership and questions over the constitutional changes and international enforcement; and

• The future of the Office of the High Representative and the so-called Bonn Powers in Bosnia.

With tensions high and regional implications looming, this episode asks the urgent question: What will it take for Europe—and the West writ large—to finally draw a line in the sand?

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

