IN THIS EPISODE

Serbia is at a crossroads. What started as grief over the Novi Sad tragedy has become a full-scale protest movement, forcing Prime Minister’s Vučević’s resignation and even earning students a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. But with no clear leader, how is pro-government media responding? Is this the start of real change, or will the movement be silenced? Ilva Tare, a Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, is joined in this episode of #BalkansDebrief by Igor Božić, News Director at TV N1, and Marko Prelević, editor of Nedeljnik, one of Serbia’s most influential weekly news magazines.

Who is the driving force behind these massive protests? How is the government-controlled press handling the massive protests? What comes next after the Prime Minister’s resignation? Will this moment define Serbia’s future? Tune in for an in-depth look at the movement shaking the Balkans.

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies, and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Learn more

Related Experts: Ilva Tare