IN THIS EPISODE

A last-minute breakthrough enabled the Western Balkans to sign key regional cooperation agreements at the Berlin Process Summit on October 14 of 2024. This was thanks to the skilled diplomacy of Manuel Sarrazin, Germany’s Special Representative for the Western Balkans, and the political will of regional leaders.

In a crucial compromise, Kosovo agreed to lift its ban on Serbian imports at the Merdare crossing. As part of the deal, Germany and its allies pledged to provide advanced scanners to enhance security at Kosovo-Serbia borders, a necessary step that has yet to be implemented.

Ilva Tare, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, sat down with Manuel Sarrazin to discuss the complexities of these negotiations. Sarrazin shares how he played a pivotal role in persuading Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, to lift the ban—a move vital to unblocking CEFTA (Central European Free Trade Agreement) and advancing the Berlin Process.

Sarrazin also speaks about the security concerns that arose, particularly in light of the recent Banjska incident, and how Germany’s offer to provide scanners is part of a broader effort to bolster both trade and border security.

While the situation at the border remains fragile, with ongoing security concerns, Sarrazin emphasizes that the political capital Germany has invested, alongside the EU and the US, is creating momentum for deeper regional cooperation and economic progress.

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies, and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Learn more

Related Experts: Ilva Tare