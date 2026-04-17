Is Hungary’s Influence in the Balkans Over With Orban? A Debrief with Peter Kreko

IN THIS EPISODE

After sixteen years in power, Viktor Orbán’s defeat marks a historic turning point, but what does it actually mean for the Western Balkans, a region where Hungary’s political, economic, and media influence ran deep and largely under the radar?

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare, Resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center, sits down with Péter Krekó, Senior Fellow at the CEU Institute for Advanced Study, and Director of Political Capital Institute in Budapest, to unpack what really changes and what doesn’t after Orbán.

The discussion examines Hungary’s strategic ties with Aleksandar Vučić and Milorad Dodik, the durability of Russian energy dependencies, the fate of Orbán-era media networks and influence operations across the region, and whether new Prime Minister-designate Péter Magyar represents a fundamentally new Hungary or simply a recalibrated version of the old one.

From Belgrade to Sarajevo, Pristina to Tirana, the Balkans are watching. This conversation explains what they should realistically expect.

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies, and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Learn more

Related Experts: Ilva Tare