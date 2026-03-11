Kosovo’s Political Limbo Worries Brussels | A Debrief with Augustin Palokaj

IN THIS EPISODE

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Europe Center Resident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare speaks with Brussels-based senior correspondent Augustin Palokaj about growing concerns in the EU capital over Kosovo’s prolonged institutional impasse, after President Osmani’s decision to dissolve the Parliament and the Constitutional Court temporarily suspended the decree dissolving the Kosovo Assembly.



Despite the lifting of EU measures and the prospect of up to €1.5 billion in EU and pre-accession funds, Kosovo remains the only Western Balkan country without EU candidate status. The discussion also examines the postponed visit of EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos to Prishtina and the prospects for a new start in EU-Kosovo relations.



Palokaj also reacts to the letter sent by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić seeking early access to the EU single market and the Schengen area, a proposal that reportedly disappointed supporters of EU enlargement.



The episode also touches on rule-of-law concerns in Albania, Montenegro’s continued progress in closing accession chapters, and the broader outlook for EU enlargement in the Western Balkans.

ABOUT #BALKANSDEBRIEF

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

Watch #BalkansDebrief on YouTube and listen to it as a Podcast.

MEET THE #BALKANSDEBRIEF HOST

The Europe Center promotes leadership, strategies, and analysis to ensure a strong, ambitious, and forward-looking transatlantic relationship. Learn more

