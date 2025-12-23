IN THIS EPISODE

As we close out 2025, in this special edition of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare, Resident Senior Fellow at the Europe Center, is joined by five distinguished experts from the Europe Center to unpack the most consequential changes in US policy toward the Western Balkans in decades and to look ahead to the risks and breakthroughs that could define 2026.



Ambassador Christopher Hill, Ambassador Jonathan Moore, Maja Piscevic, Valbona Zeneli, and Amanda Thorpe join Ilva Tare to address key questions on US policy toward the Balkans.



• What does the new National Security Strategy and the NDAA for 2026 mean for deterrence, sanctions, and stability in the region?

• Is Washington moving from democracy promotion to a more transactional approach?

• Can Kosovo–Serbia normalization still succeed and on whose terms?

• And ultimately: will the US use its leverage decisively—or let this moment pass?



A candid, high-stakes discussion on power, credibility, and the future of the Western Balkans.

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

