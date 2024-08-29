IN THIS EPISODE

What are the challenges for Mickoski’s North Macedonia? Following the significant power shift in North Macedonia’s May 8 elections, the VRMO-DPMNE party, led by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski faces a complex landscape.

Six renowned experts have crafted a strategy brief for the Atlantic Council, outlining crucial recommendations for the new government, including democratic reforms, the fight against corruption, economic revitalization, EU integration, and addressing rising ethnic tensions.

In this #BalkansDebrief, Resident Senior Fellow Ilva Tare engages in a conversation with three of the policy brief’s authors to discuss the country’s reform agenda.

Key questions include: What economic and political implications arise from the loan exceeding half a billion loan from Hungary? What strategies does the government have to address the fiscal deficit?

Why is there little optimism for immediate Constitutional changes and how could this impact the center-right government?

How will the citizens’ frustration with the stalled EU integration process be addressed to progress with EU accession?

What are the potential consequences for the country’s democracy amidst the Ethno-nationalist narrative following recent ethnic tensions?

