Germany’s political landscape is shifting after the parliamentary elections on February 23—conservatives won, the far-right AfD surged, and foreign policy questions loom large over Berlin. What will the next leadership in Germany mean for the country’s approach to EU enlargement and, in particular, the Western Balkans?

In this episode of #BalkansDebrief, Ilva Tare, Resident Senior Fellow at the Europe Center, sits down with Gerald Knaus, Chairman of the European Stability Initiative, a leading voice on EU engagement, to discuss why Germany must step up as Europe’s stabilizer. Knaus warns that the next four years are critical: Berlin must push for EU enlargement in the Balkans—no more delays, no vague goals. Without bold leadership, the region risks stagnation.

Knaus also highlights Merz’s recent foreign policy statements as the boldest from any European leader now and argues that Merz’s government could be the most consequential in Germany since Konrad Adenauer in 1949.

Will Germany step up as Europe’s stabilizer? As Europe faces a growing security crisis, will Germany push for a stronger NATO presence in the Balkans? Could a potential divide between the United States and the EU weaken efforts to stabilize the region? What one piece of advice would Gerald Knaus give to Germany’s new leadership regarding the Balkans?

#BalkansDebrief is an online interview series presented by the Atlantic Council’s Europe Center and hosted by journalist Ilva Tare. The program offers a fresh look at the Western Balkans and examines the region’s people, culture, challenges, and opportunities.

