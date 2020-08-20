Scenario Summary

This scenario takes place from October – December of 2022 and focuses on maritime cybersecurity and how non-state actors can sow chaos and congest critical shipping lanes with severe global economic ramifications. The scenario takes places in three acts – the first delivered to students 10 days before the competition commences, the second provided to semi-finalist teams at the end of Day 1, and the third is given to finalist teams 15 minutes before the final round.

The scenario proceeds through a series of escalating security events with challenging political constraints on response (Chinese partners on incident response, uncoordinated vulnerability mitigation, and interagency confusion over lines of responsibility). It concludes with the discovery of a state actor exploiting the chaos to ship a do-it-yourself dirty bomb kit through the impacted region to a distant buyer.

The principle antagonist is a non-state group based in the United States called The People's Militia (TPM) , a call back to the same group active in the 2019 New York Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge Scenario. In this scenario, the main cyber capability employed by TPM is a piece of malware targeting manifest record keeping systems, starting on two ships managed by private firm Big Ocean Little Heart (BOLH) . This malware compromises the integrity of inventory databases, wiping them in whole or in part and using leave-behind ransomware to frustrate efforts to restore from backup. The malware spreads from ships to ports with the manifest record keeping systems as the main infection vector. Over time, this malware begins to spread to other systems at the affected ports.

The early injects focus on establishing the current economic importance of the Strait of Malacca chokepoint and reintroducing TPM as an actor. We use a series of news articles to demonstrate that the lead up to the holiday season is a particularly busy time for shipping in the region as global shipping volume skyrockets. Using an interview recording with The People’s Militia’s leader and view into an encrypted web forum discussion, we establish how the People’s Militia has expanded both the focus and scope of their operations, detail their basic ideology, and explain why they have become acutely interested in developing and utilizing offensive cyber capabilities.

Move 1 concludes with several important developments. First, a currently unknown actor – North Korea – blackmails several commercial shipping firms with the supposed “capability to wildly disrupt and destroy your navigation capabilities.” Concurrently, a well-known hacktivist leaks a suite of offensive maritime cyber tools and research focusing on maritime cybersecurity. Finally, the initial effects of TPM’s malware begin to manifest, raising questions within the US Government (USG) about how to respond and who should lead this response.

As the effects continue to spread throughout the global port network as these ships travel across the region to the South China Sea (the malware spreads organically), international trade slows, causing global economic harm. Attempts to resolve the effects of the malware triggers leave-behind ransomware in several systems, severely complicating and obstructing incident response. These effects are compounded by a simple but disruptive attack on the integrity of data from the Automatic Identification System (AIS) , executed by North Korea using the leaked tools from the maritime cybersecurity firm, which further complicates navigation and forces manual watch standing in major shipping lanes particularly the Strait of Malacca, which have already grown immensely congested.

Finally, North Korea loads a dirty bomb kit on to a ship, taking advantage of the AIS failures to move the device components to a Hindu ultra-nationalist group looking to acquire and use a capability independent of the mainline defense establishment. The ship includes high value personnel from the North Korean weapons program whose disappearance triggers an escalating series of alerts and reporting from the Intelligence Community. At this time, a private People’s Militia communication is also discovered, which identifies the group as the main actor behind the primary global malware.

Students must therefore analyze how they can best A) respond to the ongoing cyber and economic crisis, B) interact with all actors involved to ensure the best solution for all actors (but specifically US and China), and C) block the proliferation event.

Below, we feature the policy analysis and recommendations of a handful of teams who succeeded in advancing to the semi-final and final rounds of the 2020 Washington, DC competition.

