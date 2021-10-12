October 12, 2021
The path to 25 healthcare breakthroughs by 2025
In Season 2, Episode 3 of empowerME Conversations podcast, host and Atlantic Council empowerME Director Amjad Ahmad speaks with Pfizer Regional President for Africa and Middle East Patrick van der Loo about the COVID vaccine rollout in the region, prospects for machine learning and AI to revolutionize healthcare, policies that will promote innovation, and ways companies can nurture women leaders in the workplace.
While there has been considerable adoption of digitization across our industry, there’s plenty of room to drive greater efficiencies across the health care sector.”
Key Takeaways
0:00 Intro
1:30 Patrick talks about his observations of what is happening in Africa and Middle East regions after rolling out the vaccine and other initiatives and what they are focused on
5:33 Patrick talks about the significant areas specifically in the Middle East that they are present in in the 19 country portfolio
7:39 Patrick talks about how the pandemic has affected their strategy or way of operating in the region
11:11 Patrick talks about the current trends and the role that Pfizer is playing in the SME and entrepreneurship and what he would tell the entrepreneurs to focus more on
15:53 Patrick talks about some of the interesting models of distribution that he is seeing in the Middle East
17:48 Patrick talks about the establishment of a manufacturing hub for the vaccine and where he sees that playing out during the pandemic
22:48 Patrick also explains if there is a more important than the other in terms of regulations to drive change in the positive direction
23:59 Patrick talks about what he has found to be interesting managing Middle East and Africa region and he is from Asia
28:07 Patrick talks about what it is about Pfizer that made him the most attractive place for women in the Middle East to work for and why they actively encourage the exchange of talent
34:30 Patrick talks about policies that are instrumental in allowing for retention of women employees at Pfizer and what other leaders should do
37:55 Patrick talks about what he thinks the government needs to do to increase the talent base in the Middle East region and specifically in his sector
41:08 Patrick talks about what he is expecting to see in the near future with regards to new variants of the pandemic popping up and with the manufacturing of the vaccine
Find the empowerME podcast on the app of your choice
The empowerME Conversations podcast features conversations with business and government leaders shaping the Middle East. The podcast sheds light on key opportunities and challenges for companies and governments, and Season 2 will focus on CEOs in the region.
empowerME
empowerME at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East is shaping solutions to empower entrepreneurs, women, and youth and building coalitions of public and private partnerships to drive regional economic integration, prosperity, and job creation.
