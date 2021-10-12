The path to 25 healthcare breakthroughs by 2025

In Season 2, Episode 3 of empowerME Conversations podcast, host and Atlantic Council empowerME Director Amjad Ahmad speaks with Pfizer Regional President for Africa and Middle East Patrick van der Loo about the COVID vaccine rollout in the region, prospects for machine learning and AI to revolutionize healthcare, policies that will promote innovation, and ways companies can nurture women leaders in the workplace.

0:00 Intro

1:30 Patrick talks about his observations of what is happening in Africa and Middle East regions after rolling out the vaccine and other initiatives and what they are focused on

5:33 Patrick talks about the significant areas specifically in the Middle East that they are present in in the 19 country portfolio

7:39 Patrick talks about how the pandemic has affected their strategy or way of operating in the region

11:11 Patrick talks about the current trends and the role that Pfizer is playing in the SME and entrepreneurship and what he would tell the entrepreneurs to focus more on

15:53 Patrick talks about some of the interesting models of distribution that he is seeing in the Middle East

17:48 Patrick talks about the establishment of a manufacturing hub for the vaccine and where he sees that playing out during the pandemic

22:48 Patrick also explains if there is a more important than the other in terms of regulations to drive change in the positive direction

23:59 Patrick talks about what he has found to be interesting managing Middle East and Africa region and he is from Asia

28:07 Patrick talks about what it is about Pfizer that made him the most attractive place for women in the Middle East to work for and why they actively encourage the exchange of talent

34:30 Patrick talks about policies that are instrumental in allowing for retention of women employees at Pfizer and what other leaders should do

37:55 Patrick talks about what he thinks the government needs to do to increase the talent base in the Middle East region and specifically in his sector

41:08 Patrick talks about what he is expecting to see in the near future with regards to new variants of the pandemic popping up and with the manufacturing of the vaccine

