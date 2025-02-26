Digging into the US-Ukraine minerals deal

GET UP TO SPEED

It’s a minerals deal that could prove critical. US and Ukrainian officials reportedly have reached an agreement to jointly develop and perhaps share revenue from Ukraine’s natural resources. While details are still emerging, US President Donald Trump told journalists that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might visit Washington as soon as Friday to sign the pact. The news comes after the Trump administration applied intense pressure on Kyiv to provide “payback” for US support in defending Ukraine against Russia’s full-scale invasion. Why have Ukraine’s mineral reserves come to the foreground amid a burst of activity to end the war as it hits its three-year mark? How might the deal influence what comes next? Our experts unearth the answers.

Reed Blakemore (@reed_blakemore): Director of research and programs at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center

Director of research and programs at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center Olga Khakova (@OlgaKhakova): Deputy director for European energy security at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center

Deputy director for European energy security at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center John E. Herbst (@JohnEdHerbst): Senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center and former US ambassador to Ukraine

Belowground truth

First, the basics: There’s been a lot of buzz about Ukraine’s “rare earth” minerals, but the country does not in fact have large quantities of rare-earth elements. What it has instead is “ significant reserves of titanium, graphite, and lithium, which are foundational resources for the US defense industry and wider high-tech economy ,” Reed tells us, noting their use in everything from batteries to aircraft, tanks, and submarines.

,” tells us, noting their use in everything from batteries to aircraft, tanks, and submarines. But accessing these minerals, along with other reserves of aluminum and hydrocarbons, will hinge on the outcome of the ongoing war. “A significant portion of these resources, both active and underexplored, are in the eastern third of Ukraine,” where fighting has raged for the past several years, Reed explains.

explains. This is a deal in which US and Ukrainian officials must accept some “strategic vagueness,” Olga observes, in part because the “bankability” of critical-minerals mining across the country is unknown. “The existing mineral maps are out of date” and have not been subjected to the “stress test” of bringing those minerals to market, which is “a very long, capital-intensive ordeal,” she adds.

observes, in part because the “bankability” of critical-minerals mining across the country is unknown. “The existing mineral maps are out of date” and have not been subjected to the “stress test” of bringing those minerals to market, which is “a very long, capital-intensive ordeal,” she adds. And even after the minerals are out of the ground there will be additional obstacles to overcome. “China remains far and away the dominant market force in minerals refining and processing,” Reed says. “For a deal to really de-risk the US minerals supply chain, more infrastructure is likely needed to ensure that the newly acquired mineral ores don’t flow toward Beijing.” At this time, he adds, “the United States lacks the infrastructure to transport and refine these ores in Europe or North America at scale.”

Road to reconstruction

John , who is currently in Kyiv, shares that there are significant geopolitical benefits to a deal: It “ gives Trump one more reason to make good on his stated intention to broker a quick end to Russia’s war on Ukraine that ensures the sovereignty, economic viability, and security of Ukraine from future Kremlin aggression .”

, who is currently in Kyiv, shares that there are significant geopolitical benefits to a deal: It “ .” Russia has been wielding its hydrocarbon resources and China its dominance in critical minerals for political ends, which has prompted the United States to seek “alternate supply of these resources,” says John . “Ukraine is able to help with this.”

. “Ukraine is able to help with this.” Ukrainian leaders, for their part, are “pleased” that language in the original US draft agreement requiring Ukraine to pay the United States $500 billion has been removed, John relays, and “see the deal as a way to re-cement the relationship with the Trump administration after a rocky two weeks. While they wanted to link this deal to security guarantees from the US, they finally realized that this was a bridge too far.”

relays, and “see the deal as a way to re-cement the relationship with the Trump administration after a rocky two weeks. While they wanted to link this deal to security guarantees from the US, they finally realized that this was a bridge too far.” Ultimately, Olga argues, “having the United States intimately involved in the success of the fund [created by the agreement] and its profit is a win for Ukraine.” The country’s reconstruction needs are enormous, and this deal “could provide a roadmap for bringing large-scale Western investment into Ukraine.” New commercial mining also “could accelerate the build-out of multi-use infrastructure and transportation routes that could contribute to broader reconstruction efforts in the country.”

A minerals mess for Moscow

While Trump opposes sending US troops to Ukraine to maintain an eventual peace agreement, “ the United States would still desire to protect these massive investments , perhaps through other means,” Olga tells us.

, perhaps through other means,” tells us. As John points out, the deal comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin “has been working overtime and with some success to divert Trump from moving quickly to negotiations. He wants to seize more Ukrainian territory and drive Ukrainian forces from Russian territory before starting negotiations.”

points out, the deal comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin “has been working overtime and with some success to divert Trump from moving quickly to negotiations. He wants to seize more Ukrainian territory and drive Ukrainian forces from Russian territory before starting negotiations.” Moreover, John adds, Putin “would like to dissuade Trump from insisting on the deployment of European troops to Ukraine and sending major weapons to Ukraine to deter future aggression.”

adds, Putin “would like to dissuade Trump from insisting on the deployment of European troops to Ukraine and sending major weapons to Ukraine to deter future aggression.” But the minerals deal “puts a crimp into Putin’s plans,” John says, while reminding Trump of “what he said shortly after his inauguration: that the real impediment to a quick, durable peace is Putin.”

Image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) meets US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg in Kyiv on Feb. 20, 2025. (Kyodo)