FAST THINKING: Ransomware attacks are on the rise. What can we do about it?

The May 2021 DarkSide hack of Colonial Pipeline threw the consequences of ransomware attacks into stark relief for everyday consumers, as fuel prices spiked and gas stations ran dry. But the attack was just the tip of an international iceberg. Ransomware attacks are on the rise globally, and the costs for businesses and consumers keep climbing. Why? It’s just too easy and effective right now.

On this episode of Fast Thinking, David Bray, director of the Geotech Center, and Trey Herr, director of the Cyber Statecraft Initiative, dive into the geopolitical, cyber-defense, and small business implications of the growing trend of ransomware attacks – and suggest effective policy solutions to minimize vulnerabilities and adapt to future threats.

Meet the experts