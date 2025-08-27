Spring 2025 Young Global Professionals

Global Energy Center



Defterios is a first-year graduate student at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service, where she is pursuing a master’s degree in European studies with a concentration in international business diplomacy. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from King’s College London, where she completed her dissertation on energy diplomacy in Eurasia in the context of the Silk Road. Her experience working at the intersection of energy and geopolitics began at the World Energy Council ahead of its Energy Trilemma Summit. She has also worked in the Office of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of Energy. This year, she also held a government affairs role at the British software company Aveva, where she focused on industrial decarbonization and emerging technology policy. During this time, she also had the opportunity to return to the World Energy Council for the World Energy Congress in Rotterdam, Netherlands.