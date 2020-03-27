Stories of Resilience: An introduction

A new project from the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center and the Digital Forensic Research Lab, Stories of Resilience will bring inspiration, optimism, and solutions from our shared experience in times of pandemics, migration, disasters and a changing climate.

We are experiencing something unprecedented. Coronavirus is hitting us – economically, physically, mentally, socially, politically and in ways we don’t even yet know. And in tough times, we rise to the challenges, find new paths forward, discern fact from fiction and find sunlight through the clouds.



And that’s exactly what we have seen these past few days and weeks. People are reaching out to help neighbors and those at special risk to the impacts of the virus. They are finding ways to learn and work virtually. People everywhere are mapping, donating, building, bringing all forms of support at this time of adversity that they can, by coming together virtually with expertise, optimism, and resources.



Those three things – Expertise, Optimism and Resources – are precisely what we want to document, in our new project: Stories of Resilience.

Resilience is about mobilizing the potential we have, inspiring the human spirit in all of us and enabling communities to thrive through challenges.

We will be bringing you stories of kindness, digital ingenuity and human imagination. Each story will be informed by the expertise of our Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Center for Resilience and Digital Forensics Research Lab, and backed up by reference to resources.



Storytelling like this is critical at moments of challenge. Stories can motivate and mobilize us in a way that pure research alone cannot. We are connecting people who have lived and worked through life-changing experiences like Hurricane Katrina, the Ebola crisis, 9/11 and more. We will shine a light on the best things that are happening around the world right now – and share new approaches that support our resilient nature.

Join us on this journey (six feet apart).

Sincerely,



Adrienne Arsht, Executive Vice Chairman, The Atlantic Council

Kathy Baughman McLeod, Director, Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center

Graham Brookie, Director & Managing Editor, Digital Forensic Research Lab

We ask YOU to do the following:

Send your stories and videos exemplifying Resilience to [email protected] . Share these #ResilienceStories on social media: @atlanticcouncil, @ArshtRock, @DFRLab.

Subscribe here for weekly stories, which will bring inspiration, optimism and solutions centered around people and our shared human experience in times of pandemics, migration, disasters and a changing climate.

The Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center will reach one billion people with resilience solutions to climate change, migration, and security challenges by 2030. Explore the Program