Francis O. Wilcox was an eminent public servant and educator who served as assistant secretary of state in the Eisenhower administration. He was the first chief of staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a panel he helped guide through deliberations on the Marshall Plan, the Truman Doctrine, and the creation of NATO. Bourke Hickenlooper, a Republican senator from Iowa, recalled of Wilcox: “In his service to the committee he has acted not only without partisanship, but also in such a manner as to serve Democrats and Republicans with complete impartiality and intelligent assistance.” Later, Wilcox was named assistant secretary of state for international organization affairs. From 1961 to 1973, he was dean of Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. Prior to his tenure leading the Atlantic Council, Wilcox was executive director of the Committee on Organization of Government for the Conduct of Foreign Policy. Early in his career, after receiving doctorates from the Universities of Iowa and Geneva, Wilcox taught political science at several colleges in the Midwest. Before joining the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Wilcox earned his Washington stripes with posts at the Office of Coordinator of Inter-American Affairs, the Office of Civilian Defense, the Bureau of the Budget, and the Legislative Reference Service of the Library of Congress. He authored or co-authored a dozen books on foreign affairs, including Congress, the Executive, and Foreign Policy (1971) and The Constitution and the Conduct of Foreign Policy (1976). Wilcox’s first job was running the soda fountain at his father’s drug store in small-town Iowa.