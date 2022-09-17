September 17, 2022
Agenda | From Ukraine to the Americas: Fortifying recovery against global shocks
Agenda
Please note that all times are Eastern Time (ET).
Program begins
Welcome remarks
Adrienne Arsht, Executive Vice Chair and Founder, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center; Founder, Adrienne Arsht–Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, Atlantic Council
Sustaining Latin America and the Caribbean economic recovery in the global context
The Hon. Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment, US Department of State
Lisa Schineller, Managing Director, Sovereign Ratings Department and Economist for Latin America, S&P Global Ratings
Martin Spicer, Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, International Finance Corporation
MODERATOR:
Jason Marczak, Senior Director, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Atlantic Council
Transatlantic reflections on Russia’s war in Ukraine
H.E. Mario Búcaro, Foreign Minister, Republic of Guatemala
H.E. Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Union; Vice-President, European Commission
H.E. Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine
MODERATOR:
Ambassador John E. Herbst, Senior Director, Eurasia Center, Atlantic Council
Rising inflation and food security: What’s the link?
Marcela Escobari, Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean, United States Agency for International Development
Robert M. Persaud, Foreign Secretary, Co-operative Republic of Guyana
Edgar Villanueva, Environment Analysis Manager, Corporación Multi Inversiones
Paul Dyck, Vice-President, International Government Affairs, Walmart
MODERATOR:
Annmarie Hordern, Washington Correspondent, Bloomberg Television and Radio
The effect of the Ukrainian crisis on future generations
Andrey Stavnitser, Founder, The Superhumans Initiative and Help Center Ukraine; Chief Executive Officer and Co-owner, TIS Cargo
Kira Rudik, People’s Deputy; Leader of the Golos Party, Parliament of Ukraine
MODERATOR:
Melinda Haring, Deputy Director, Eurasia Center, Atlantic Council
Keynote speech
H.E. Alejandro Giammattei, President, Republic of Guatemala
INTRODUCER:
Fred Kempe, President and CEO, Atlantic Council