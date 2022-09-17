Hide
September 17, 2022

Agenda | From Ukraine to the Americas: Fortifying recovery against global shocks

By Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center

Agenda

Please note that all times are Eastern Time (ET).

12:00 p.m.

Program begins

Welcome remarks

Adrienne Arsht, Executive Vice Chair and Founder, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center; Founder, Adrienne Arsht–Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, Atlantic Council 

12:00 – 12:05 p.m.
12:05 – 12:30 p.m.

Sustaining Latin America and the Caribbean economic recovery in the global context

The Hon. Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and Environment, US Department of State  

Lisa Schineller, Managing Director, Sovereign Ratings Department and Economist for Latin America, S&P Global Ratings

Martin Spicer, Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, International Finance Corporation

MODERATOR:
Jason Marczak, Senior Director, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Atlantic Council

Transatlantic reflections on Russia’s war in Ukraine

H.E. Mario Búcaro, Foreign Minister, Republic of Guatemala

H.E. Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Union; Vice-President, European Commission

H.E. Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine

MODERATOR:
Ambassador John E. Herbst, Senior Director, Eurasia Center, Atlantic Council

12:30 – 1:00 p.m.
1:00 – 1:25 p.m.

Rising inflation and food security: What’s the link?

Marcela Escobari, Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean, United States Agency for International Development  

Robert M. Persaud, Foreign Secretary, Co-operative Republic of Guyana  

Edgar Villanueva, Environment Analysis Manager, Corporación Multi Inversiones  

Paul Dyck, Vice-President, International Government Affairs, Walmart

MODERATOR:
Annmarie Hordern, Washington Correspondent, Bloomberg Television and Radio

The effect of the Ukrainian crisis on future generations

Andrey Stavnitser, Founder, The Superhumans Initiative and Help Center Ukraine; Chief Executive Officer and Co-owner, TIS Cargo 

Kira Rudik, People’s Deputy; Leader of the Golos Party, Parliament of Ukraine 

MODERATOR:
Melinda Haring, Deputy Director, Eurasia Center, Atlantic Council

1:25 – 1:40 p.m.
1:40 – 2:00 p.m.

Keynote speech

H.E. Alejandro Giammattei, President, Republic of Guatemala 

INTRODUCER:
Fred Kempe, President and CEO, Atlantic Council

End of program

2:00 p.m.

