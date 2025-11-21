In November 2026, the Atlantic Council will host the fourth Atlantic Council Regional Conference on Energy and Infrastructure, the region’s premier biennial forum shaping the future of energy, infrastructure, and strategic cooperation.

Hosted in Istanbul—the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East—this flagship gathering convenes ministers, chief executive officers, investors, and innovators from across the region and the transatlantic community. The conference charts the path forward on energy security, the energy transition, clean energy deployment, infrastructure investment, and reconstruction across one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

Broadening beyond energy and infrastructure, discussions at the conference will also include trade projects, as well as regional security and geopolitical issues from Ukraine to the Middle East and the future of US policy.

The 2026 Istanbul gathering offers a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and lead on the issues that matter most to global growth and stability. Opportunities for senior executives, policymakers, and global thought leaders to take part in the Atlantic Council Regional Conference on Energy and Infrastructure are now open. To become a strategic partner in shaping the region’s energy future, please contact Grady Wilson at gwilson@atlanticcouncil.org.

“It is appropriate that we are convening this gathering at such a crossroads like Istanbul at a time when I think the world is at a crossroads.”

—Frederick Kempe, President and CEO, Atlantic Council

OUR 2024 CONVENING

The November 2026 convening will build on the success of previous conferences in October 2024, October 2022, and February 2020, led by the Atlantic Council Turkey Program.

The 2024 conference gathered high-level officials, business leaders, and experts from across the region and transatlantic alliance. In total, we hosted fifty speakers from seventeen countries through eleven panels and four keynotes to discuss advancing the clean energy transition and energy security prerogatives in the context of a changing geopolitical landscape ahead of COP29. Over two hundred attendees participated in person across the two-day conference, with over six thousand more engaging online. Just as significant as the public portion were the private and off-the-record conversations facilitated through the conference, including a closed ministerial dialogue and dinner, two private roundtables, and fifteen bilateral government-to-government and government-to-business meetings.

Top coverage from 2024

Frederick Kempe interview with CNBC-e Geoffrey R. Pyatt interview with Habertürk

EARLIER CONVENINGS

STAY CONNECTED

Follow the conversation on X, with @AC_TRprogram, and @AtlanticCouncil

PROGRAMS

The Atlantic Council Turkey Program aims to promote and strengthen transatlantic engagement with the region by providing a high-level forum and pursuing programming to address the most important issues on energy, economics, security, and defense. Learn more

With thanks to the Global Energy Center for their support.

Image: Photo by Kyle Glenn on Unsplash