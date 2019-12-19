Mr. Saidov has served as Executive Vice President of Oil, Gas, and Chemicals at SGS since 2007. He joined SGS in 1993 as a Senior Inspector in Redwood, Azerbaijan. In 1999, he moved to Georgia as General Manager of the SGS office before becoming Managing Director of SGS Kazakhstan and the Caspian region in 2001. He later held the position of Managing Director of SGS Canada and NAFTA Business Development Manager, as well as Chief Operating Officer SGS of North America. In 2005, Alim was appointed Chief Operating Officer for Eastern Europe and the Middle East. He holds a degree in Engineering Electrophysics and a PhD in Chemistry.