Andrei Marcu is currently the Executive Director of the European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition. Since 1993, Mr. Marcu has played an active and important role in many areas related to climate change, energy transition and sustainable development. Mr. Marcu has also held senior position in the UN and the private sector. In the UN system he held the position of Manager, Private Sector Cooperation, including climate change, in the United Nations Development Program (New York). He was one of the pioneers of the involvement of the private sector in sustainable development and climate change, especially on carbon markets, including as Chief Executive Officer of BlueNext, the environmental exchange, based in Paris. Mr. Marcu joined Mercuria Energy Trading, located in Geneva, in September 2009 as Head of Regulatory Affairs, Environment and Climate Change. Mr. Marcu was the Founder and President and CEO of International Emissions Trading Association (IETA), a world-class business association with offices in Geneva, Brussels, Washington, California, Beijing, Seoul and Toronto. IETA is dedicated to the creation of an efficient and environmentally robust market for greenhouse gases to address the issue of the issue of global warming and climate change. He is currently an Honorary Board Member of IETA. He also acted as Senior Managing Director of the Word Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) in charge of Energy and Climate and as Vice Chair of the Energy and Environment Commission of the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris. Mr. Marcu was also a senior advisor on climate change and emissions trading at Bennett Jones LLP in Canada and has been part of the creation of some of the carbon funds for the Kyoto carbon market, including at the World Bank. He has been a negotiator supporting G77 since 2008. He participated in the negotiations of the Paris Agreement, which led to the creation of Article 6 in the Paris Agreement, as well as in the negotiation of the Art 6 rulebook since COP 21. He has also created, led and facilitated an informal dialogue of Art 6 negotiators that has been active from October 2014 to present. Mr. Marcu has substantial experience in the electric power industry from his work with Ontario Hydro in Toronto, Canada here he worked for eighteen years. While at Ontario Hydro, Mr. Marcu worked in various areas of the corporation including, system operations, regulatory affairs and international cooperation as well as Chief of Staff to the Chairman, Mr. Maurice Strong. Mr. Marcu holds a Bachelor of Engineering from McGill University (Montreal) and an MBA for the University of Toronto.