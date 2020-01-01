Director-General of Development Bureau, Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO)
Mr. Zheng Baihua has been serving as Director General in the Operating Bureau and Development Bureau successively at GEIDCO. Prior to his time as Director General, he served as Vice President of China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Company. He has rich experience in power engineering and electricity interconnections projects.
