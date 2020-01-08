Mr. Benoît Lebot is the executive director of the International Partnership for Energy Efficiency Cooperation (IPEEC), a partnership of the world’s largest economies mandated to coordinate implementation of the G20’s activities on energy efficiency. Mr. Lebot has had an extensive career in the fields of energy efficiency, climate change mitigation, and clean energy policies. Beginning as a research engineer, Mr. Lebot worked at the energy efficiency division of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California from 1987 to 1990. Between 1990 and 1997, he was part of the French National Energy and Environmental Agency (ADEME), where he led numerous background technical studies for the first directives related to the promotion of energy efficiency in the European Union. From 1997 to 2003, Mr. Lebot worked at the International Energy Agency (IEA) as an adviser within the energy efficiency policy analysis division. From 2004, as a climate change and sustainable energy policy adviser for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where he provided technical leadership on activities designed to address climate change and sustainable energy policies in developing countries and emerging economies. Mr. Lebot has a masters of science in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, a diplome d’Etudes Approfondies (DEA) in civil engineering from Institut national des Sciences appliquées de Lyon/INSA Lyon, and a diplome d’Ingénieur in civil engineering from Ecole nationale des Travaux publics de I’Etat.