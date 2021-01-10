Caspar manages Schneider Electric’s operations in over eighty countries, with several thousand employees across Middle East and Africa including Central Asia and Turkey. Schneider Electric serves its customers with integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation, and software in power management and in industrial automation systems.

Prior to joining Schneider, Caspar Herzberg was the vice president of Cisco Consulting Services for Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. He previously held various executive positions within Cisco and Accenture in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

With twenty years’ experience in the industry, Caspar is recognized as a thought leader for smart cities, digital transformation and internet of things (IoT), pioneering the digital platform for the New Economic Cities in Saudi Arabia, Songdo in South Korea, and the economic powerhouse of Chongqing in China.

He is the published author of the book ‘Smart Cities, Digital Nations’ (Roundtree Press 2017). Ranked among the Top 100 executives in the Arab World by Forbes in 2017 and 2018, he is on the Board of Trustees of the NewCities Foundation and served as an advisor on the Chongqing Mayor’s International Economic Advisory Council.

Caspar served as an officer in the German Army and holds a master of science in international politics from SOAS, University of London, and a bachelor of arts in Arabic and modern middle eastern studies from St. Anne’s College, University of Oxford. He grew up in Egypt and speaks fluent Arabic, German, French, and English.