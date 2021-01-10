Eng. Collins G. Juma, MBS is the chief executive officer of the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency and also national liaison officer with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Eng. Juma has worked in the energy sector for over twenty years, which includes stints at Kenya Power and Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC.

He holds a bachelor of mechanical engineering degree and masters degree from the University of Nairobi. Eng. Juma is currently pursuing a PhD.

Eng. Juma is the vice chairperson at the International Framework for Nuclear Energy Cooperation. He is also the president of the East African Federation of Engineering Organizations. He is a registered consulting engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya.