Cornelia Meyer is a business consultant, macro-economist, and energy expert as well as a media commentator. She is also Chairman and CEO of MRL Corporation and Chairman and Chief Economist of LBV Asset Management. Ms. Meyer’s experience stretches over five continents on a vast range of assignments and projects as a financier, adviser, regulator, manufacturer, and principal in the energy and other industries. Her particular focus is emerging markets.

Cornelia has a strong media presence, as a commentator and guest presenter on various business and political TV news stations, including the BBC, CNN, CNBC Arabia, and Bloomberg. Cornelia started her career in Japan, where she became the economic policy adviser to the Honorable Yoshiro Mori, then Minister of International Trade and Industry. She later held several senior positions in energy, development, and investment banking covering Asia, Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East out of Tokyo, Manila, and London. In 2010, she founded the advisory firm MRL Corporation. Ms. Meyer served as the Chairman and then Strategic Advisor to the Board of Gasol plc, an AIM listed independent gas (to power) company. Ms. Meyer was educated at the St.Gallen University, the London School of Economics, and Tokyo University.