Mr. Cosmin Ghita became the chief executive officer of Nuclearelectrica in September 2017 and has served as a member of the Main Governing Board of the World Association of Nuclear Operators since January 2020. Mr. Cosmin Ghita started his career within Chevron Incorporated’s offices in Washington DC and moved to Chevron’s country entry team in Romania. He then joined as a partner within Amerocap, a small CEE-focused investment firm focused on energy and natural resources transactions. He later briefly joined Medtronic’s Romania and Republic of Moldova’s team prior to being nominated as energy advisor to the Prime Minister of Romania at the beginning of 2017. Mr. Ghita was also involved in the establishment of Aspire Academy, a leadership and business summer program led by Harvard and Ivy League Professors in Romania. Mr. Ghita has a bachelor of arts in political economy and Russian language from Bates College in the United States.