David Scott is the director of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation and Terrapower as well as adviser of General Atomics. He is an expert in strategy formulation and implementation with an extensive track record of successful engagements involving multi-billion dollar projects and ventures for both government and private sector clients, with a particularly deep resume within the energy industry, energy technologies and sources, including fossil fuels, renewables and nuclear energy. Mr. Scott sits on the Board of Directors for (ENEC) and is widely credited as a chief architect of the well-regarded and successful UAE peaceful nuclear energy program. He additionally sits on the board of TerraPower, as well as advisory boards for General Atomics and Lloyd’s Registry. Mr. Scott is the founder and president of the Investment Diplomacy Group (IDG), a bespoke US-based consultancy providing expert advice on transactions and ventures that combine a high degree of both commercial and political complexity. Through IDG, Mr. Scott provides ongoing services to a number of corporate and government clients, including as a long-time adviser to the Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of the government of Abu Dhabi in the UAE. Mr. Scott worked as a regional vice president for Occidental Petroleum Corporation, contributing to Occidental’s rapid expansion within the GCC and wider Middle East. He also served at the White House as the National Security Council’s Director for Arabian Peninsula and North African Affairs.