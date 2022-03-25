Derek Wong joined Excelerate Energy in October 2019 after a nine-year diplomatic career with the U.S. Department of State. Based in Houston, he currently leads Excelerate’s efforts in government relations, corporate social responsibility, and public affairs.

Derek served as a policy advisor in the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs and completed diplomatic postings in Mexico City, Hong Kong, and Buenos Aires. He received the State Department’s Meritorious Honor Award, as well as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Gold Medal for Exceptional Service. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Argentina Texas Chamber of Commerce.

Earlier in his career, Derek worked as a client relations manager for tech firm Mightycause, a management consultant for Oliver Wyman Financial Services, and an analyst for NERA Economic Consulting.